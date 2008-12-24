2008

The Spirit

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 24th, 2008

Studio

DC Comics

Down these mean streets a man must come. A hero born, murdered, and born again. When a Rookie cop named Denny Colt returns from the beyond as The Spirit, a hero whose mission is to fight against the bad forces from the shadows of Central City, the Octopus who kills anyone unfortunate enough to see his face who has other plans. He's going to wipe out the entire city.

Cast

Gabriel MachtThe Spirit/Denny Colt
Scarlett JohanssonSilken Floss
Samuel L. JacksonOctopuss
Eva MendesSand Saref
Paz VegaPlaster of Paris
Jaime KingLorelei Rox

Images

