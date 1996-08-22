Percy, upon being released from prison, goes to the small town of Gillead, to find a place where she can start over again. She is taken in by Hannah, to help out at her place, the Spitfire Grill. Percy brings change to the small town, stirring resentment and fear in some, and growth in others.
|Ellen Burstyn
|Hannah Ferguson
|Marcia Gay Harden
|Shelby Goddard
|Will Patton
|Nahum Goddard
|Kieran Mulroney
|Joe Sperling
|Gailard Sartain
|Sheriff Gary Walsh
|John M. Jackson
|Johnny B. / Eli
