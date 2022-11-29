Not Available

In The Spoils, nobody likes Ben (Jesse Eisenberg). Ben doesn’t even like Ben. He’s been kicked out of grad school, lives off his parents’ money, and bullies everyone in his life, including his roommate Kalyan (Kunal Nayyar), an earnest Nepalese immigrant. When Ben discovers that his grade school crush is marrying a straight-laced banker, he sets out to destroy their relationship and win her back. The Spoils is a deeply personal and probing comedy written by Jesse Eisenberg, directed by Scott Elliott and featuring the original 2015 cast of Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Erin Darke (Still Alice), Annapurna Sriram (The Happiest Song Plays Last), and Michael Zegen (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Boardwalk Empire). The Spoils enjoyed a world premiere as part of The New Group’s 2014-2015 Season, and a hit production at Trafalgar Studios in London’s West End in 2016, both directed by Scott Elliott.