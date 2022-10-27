Not Available

The Squeeze

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Harry Berg is both a con artist and an actual artist -- he constructs large sculptures out of television sets -- but he is not particularly successful in either role. He owes some money, which gets him involved with Rachel Dobs, a police detective who works with a collection agency. When Harry comes into possession of a strange parcel, both the con man and the detective find themselves wrapped up in a sinister corporate plot to fix the lottery.

Cast

Michael KeatonHarry Berg
Rae Dawn ChongRachel Dobs
Joe PantolianoNorman
Danny Aiello IIIRalph Vigo
Ronald GuttmanRigaud
Meat Loaf

Images