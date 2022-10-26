The St. Valentine's Day Massacre

Chicago February 14th 1929. Al Capone finally establishes himself as the city's boss of organised crime. In a north-side garage his hoods, dressed as policemen, surprise and mow down with machine-guns the key members of Bugs Moran's rival gang. The film traces the history of the incident, and the lives affected and in some cases ended by it.
|George Segal
|Peter Gusenberg
|Ralph Meeker
|George Clarence 'Bugs' Moran
|Jean Hale
|Myrtle
|Clint Ritchie
|Jack McGurn
|Frank Silvera
|Nick Sorello
|Joseph Campanella
|Albert Wienshank
View Full Cast >