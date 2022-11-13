The Stairs

Not Available

Describes the challenges of aging as seen through the eyes of a woman, Mrs. Potter, whose husband becomes listless and unhappy following his forced retirement at age 65. She worries about him and knows that his lack of engagement is not emotionally healthy. When he dies after a few years of retirement, she gives up her home and goes to live with her daughter's family, which also presents challenges. The woman reflects on how to manage these life changes, and how to continue to live a rewarding, engaged life. She seeks a job but is turned away, apparently because the dress shop that is hiring prefers someone younger. She has some disagreements with her daughter about child-rearing. Ultimately, she and her daughter both conclude that they must show more respect and appreciation for one another.