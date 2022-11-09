The Stalker

Not Available

Lucio is constantly obsessed of losing his ex girlfriend Nadia and the house he is still paying the loan for, and above all he doesn't want to lose his 8 year old daughter. For this reason he start to stalk Nadia to convince her to give their relationship a fresh start. Unfortunately, Nadia is seeing someone else and has no intention of going back to Lucio. The day of the hearing for the child's custody, Nadia's lawyer does his utmost to deprive Lucio of any rights, and Lucio understands that there is only one way to take his daughter back.