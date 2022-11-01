Not Available

The Stars Fell on Henrietta

  • Drama

The setting is early America during the oil boom. An elderly, down on his luck 'oil man', Mr. Cox finds himself in the town of Henrietta. Using unconventional methods, he convinces himself and local Don Day that there is oil on Day's land. The financially strapped Day puts everything into finding oil...but at what cost?

Cast

Robert DuvallMr. Cox
Aidan QuinnDon Day
Frances FisherCora Day
Brian DennehyBig Dave McDermot
Francesca EastwoodMary Day (as Francesca Ruth Eastwood)
Joe StevensBig Dave's driver

