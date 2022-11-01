The Stars Fell on Henrietta

The setting is early America during the oil boom. An elderly, down on his luck 'oil man', Mr. Cox finds himself in the town of Henrietta. Using unconventional methods, he convinces himself and local Don Day that there is oil on Day's land. The financially strapped Day puts everything into finding oil...but at what cost?
|Robert Duvall
|Mr. Cox
|Aidan Quinn
|Don Day
|Frances Fisher
|Cora Day
|Brian Dennehy
|Big Dave McDermot
|Francesca Eastwood
|Mary Day (as Francesca Ruth Eastwood)
|Joe Stevens
|Big Dave's driver
