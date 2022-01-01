The Statler Brothers Farewell Concert

Not Available

After a 39-year career, The Statler Brothers - Harold, Don, Phil and Jimmy bring their touring days to a close with this live concert event. This celebration highlights the songs, the moments and the legacy of their incredible musical journey, and features many of their well-loved classics, including: 'Class of 57', 'Bed of Roses', 'Whatever Happened to Randolph Scott', 'Flowers On the Wall', and many others. Relive the memories and cherish the music in this unforgettable 'Statler Brothers Farewell Concert'. Farewell concert recorded October 26, 2002 at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia. The Statler Brothers Winner of the CMA Vocal Group of the Year (9 times). Winner of the ACM Top Vocal Group of the Year (4 times). Winner of the ACM Favorite Country Band (3 times). Grammy winner (3 times).