When a straight-laced psychotherapist takes on an attractive new client with a free-spirited yet artistically tortured lifestyle, his good will and professionalism are tested when the man begins unloading his anxieties over a boy who appears to be stalking him. Through a series of gut-wrenching sessions -- each one devolving into various states of erotic mania -- the tables are flipped when the boy becomes separately involved in the personal lives of both men.