The Stolen Apple Tastes Good

After witnessing her mother's infidelity, Su-mi's psychological scar creates abnormal sexual tendencies. When she meets the hoodlum Ma Do-yub, Su-mi transforms herself into a sexy woman but runs away from the rough Do-yub. Afterwards, Su-mi marries the potter, Se-hyung. But Su-mi is unsatisfied with Se-hyung's abstinence so she lives a double life by wandering the streets at night. Ultimately, Su-mi falls into depression and ends up in a mental institution. She confesses everything to her husband and tries to regain her happy life. At this time, Do-yub reappears and torments Su-mi. She returns to her hometown. Se-hyung protects Su-mi even when Do-yub demands to hand her over. But Se-hyung gets in a car accident and ends up in the hospital. Su-mi goes to him and asks for his forgiveness.