The Stone Angel

The feisty aging Hagar Shipley has lived an unconventional life. Her rebellious heart has always ruled and her choices have put her at odds with family and friends. Faced with her own mortality, and desperate to find solace, she goes on the run. In both the past and the present, she is forced to come to terms with the pain and pleasure, the disappointments and the exhilarations of her life.
|Christine Horne
|Young Hagar
|Cole Hauser
|Young Bram
|Kevin Zegers
|John
|Elliot Page
|Arlene
|Dylan Baker
|Marvin
|Wings Hauser
|Older Bram
