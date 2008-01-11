2008

The Stone Angel

  • Drama

Release Date

January 11th, 2008

Studio

Téléfilm Canada

The feisty aging Hagar Shipley has lived an unconventional life. Her rebellious heart has always ruled and her choices have put her at odds with family and friends. Faced with her own mortality, and desperate to find solace, she goes on the run. In both the past and the present, she is forced to come to terms with the pain and pleasure, the disappointments and the exhilarations of her life.

Cast

Christine HorneYoung Hagar
Cole HauserYoung Bram
Kevin ZegersJohn
Elliot PageArlene
Dylan BakerMarvin
Wings HauserOlder Bram

