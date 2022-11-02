1952

The Stooge

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 30th, 1952

Studio

Paramount

Bill Miller is an unsuccessful Broadway performer until his handlers convince him to enhance his act with a stooge - Ted Rogers, a guy positioned in the audience to be the butt of Bill's jokes. But Ted begins to steal the show. Bill's girlfriend and his pals tell him to make Ted an equal partner. Complications occur, while Bill sings and Ted gets the laughs.

Cast

Jerry LewisTheodore 'Ted' Rogers
Polly BergenMary Turner
Marion MarshallGenevieve 'Frecklehead' Tait
Eddie MayehoffLeo Lyman
Richard ErdmanBen Bailey
Frances BavierMrs. Rogers

