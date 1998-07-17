1998

The Storm Riders

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 1998

Studio

BoB and Partners Co. Ltd

Based on a comic book called Fung Wan (or Tin Ha), the movie stars Ekin Cheng as Wind and Aaron Kwok as Cloud. The plot involves two children, Whispering Wind and Striding Cloud, who become powerful warriors under the evil warlord Conquer's tutelage. They grow up serving as his subordinates, but a love triangle and an accident leads to a quest for retribution.

Cast

Ekin ChengWhispering Wind
Shu QiMuse/Chor Chor
Anthony WongSword Saint
Kristy YangCharity/Kong Ci
Alex Fong Chung-SunWhispering Prince
Sonny ChibaConqueror Xiong Ba

View Full Cast >

Images