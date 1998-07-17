The Storm Riders

Based on a comic book called Fung Wan (or Tin Ha), the movie stars Ekin Cheng as Wind and Aaron Kwok as Cloud. The plot involves two children, Whispering Wind and Striding Cloud, who become powerful warriors under the evil warlord Conquer's tutelage. They grow up serving as his subordinates, but a love triangle and an accident leads to a quest for retribution.
|Ekin Cheng
|Whispering Wind
|Shu Qi
|Muse/Chor Chor
|Anthony Wong
|Sword Saint
|Kristy Yang
|Charity/Kong Ci
|Alex Fong Chung-Sun
|Whispering Prince
|Sonny Chiba
|Conqueror Xiong Ba
View Full Cast >