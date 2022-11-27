Not Available

The Story of A is several stories that evolve in the same video, parallel universes that echo without ever crossing. The story of Andrew, the travel diary, the thought of Edmond Jabès are all elements of the game ... I use autobiographical traces (the "scanner", the Super 8) to talk about a trace more wide; the existential trace of the desert of Jabès and the desert of the 90s; our youth devastated by AIDS, my deserted life of her youth. The video also speaks of the gaze, of this changing consciousness and of what can open, even in the face of an apparently fatal outcome. - Esther Valiquette