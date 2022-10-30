1944

The Story of Dr. Wassell

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 3rd, 1944

Studio

Paramount

As the Japanese sweep through the East Indies during World War II, Dr. Wassell is determined to escape from Java with some crewmen of the cruiser Marblehead. Based on a true story of how Dr. Wassell saved a dozen or so wounded sailors who were left behind when able bodied men were evacuated to Australia.

Cast

Laraine DayMadeleine
Signe HassoBettina
Dennis O'KeefeBenjamin 'Hoppy' Hopkins
Carol ThurstonTremartini (Three Martini)
Carl EsmondLt. Dirk Van Daal
Paul KellyMurdock

