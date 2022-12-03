The Story of Jinshan Demon

Not Available

In the prosperous period of Kaiyuan the crown prince was seriously ill. Emperor was secretly looking for a remedy for his son and one of the experts diagnosed that the prince had a very special destiny and needed to convert to Buddhism with a "Buddha bone relic". Emperor didn't want the crown prince to suffer, so he ordered Pei Lunde, who had the same eight fate characters as the crown prince, to become a monk on his behalf. There are rumors that "Buddha bone relics" can make people become immortals. As soon as the news that Pei Lund was taking the "Buddha bone relic" to the Jinshan Temple was exposed, the demons and evil spirits of the Kuhai Territory were ready to move, spreading nets around the world, trying to snatch the "Buddha bone relic" The abbot of Jinshan (Golden Light Temple) foresaw that Pei Lunde was afraid of a disaster, so he assigned Xiao Wu of the Demon Subduing Monks to escort Pei Wende to the temple.