The Story of Linda

Betsy Norman is a happy assistant at a luxurious Spanish hotel. Shiela, the hotel owner, caters for all wishes of her clientele with another lucrative business, the brothel "Rio Amore" where clients from all over the world come to relax with the girls and watch the sado-masochistic shows. Linda, Betsy's sister, is drugged and forced to work as a prostitute there.
|Katja Bienert
|Linda Norman
|Uschi Buchfellner
|Betsy Norman
|Raquel Evans
|Sheila
|Antonio Mayans
|Ron
|Bea Fiedler
|Mitzi
|Otto Retzer
|Milan
