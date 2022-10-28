Not Available

The Story of Linda

  • Adventure
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gold Internacional Films

Betsy Norman is a happy assistant at a luxurious Spanish hotel. Shiela, the hotel owner, caters for all wishes of her clientele with another lucrative business, the brothel "Rio Amore" where clients from all over the world come to relax with the girls and watch the sado-masochistic shows. Linda, Betsy's sister, is drugged and forced to work as a prostitute there.

Cast

Katja BienertLinda Norman
Uschi BuchfellnerBetsy Norman
Raquel EvansSheila
Antonio MayansRon
Bea FiedlerMitzi
Otto RetzerMilan

