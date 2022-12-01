Not Available

Ned Kelly, revered by some as a national hero and loathed by others as a murderous bandit. Regardless of what you might think about Australia's most infamous bushranger, Ned Kelly's story is both fascinating and compelling. Narrated by Charles 'Bud' Tingwell and introduced by Ian Jones, an eminent Kelly historian and author, "The Story of Ned Kelly" takes you on an exciting journey through the events of Ned Kelly's life and the country that shaped it, told through rare photographs and press drawings. Accompany Jones as he visits various sites throughout North Eastern Victoria made famous by the Kelly Gang, including the Kelly and Police caves, Stringybark Creek, Joe Byrne and Aaron Sherritt's secret hideout in Byrnes Gully, and, of course, Glenrowan, the site of Ned Kelly's last stand. Jones' intimate knowledge of these sites and the remarkable events that transpired at them, makes compelling viewing for Kelly enthusiasts or anyone who has an interest in our rich history.