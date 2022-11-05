The Story of Yunnan

Raised in occupied Manchuria during World War II young Zyuko is left behind when her father's regiment suddenly retreats. Captured on the great wall she is protected by a Chinese officer whom she marries and accompanies to his village in central Yunnan Province. Shortly after the arrival he dies and leaves her stuck with his compassionate mother and the younger brother who claims to be her husband now. Family Saga.
|Kevin Lin
|Cunxin Pu
|Shizuko Azuma
|Shuzi's mother
|Lu Xiuling
|Jai Teng Shuzi
