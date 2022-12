Not Available

The story of ‘the greatest single blow against British Imperialism of its time’. A cocktail of jewel thefts, cover-ups and a Royal gay scandal that threatened to rock the British Monarchy to its foundations. The Irish Crown Jewels were stolen by Frank Shackleton, brother of famous polar explorer Ernest Shackleton and this film is a wonderful historical who-dunnit, investigating the evidence, theories, conspiracies and hoaxes surrounding the theft.