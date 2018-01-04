2018

The Strange Ones

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 4th, 2018

Studio

Gamechanger Films

Mysterious events surround the travels of two brothers as they make their way across a remote American landscape. On the surface all seems normal, but what appears to be a simple vacation soon gives way to a dark and complex web of secrets. This is the feature film version of the 2011 short film going by the same name.

Cast

James Freedson-JacksonSam
Marin IrelandCrystal
Cindy CheungSarah's Mother
Melanie Nicholls-KingDetective Reynolds
Gene JonesGary
Owen CampbellLuke

View Full Cast >

Images