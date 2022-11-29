The Stranger: Eye of the Beholder

Not Available

A reluctant Solomon (Colin Baker), along with his former associates Egan (David Troughton) and Saul (John Wadmore), have (they think!) escaped Earth and returned to their own dimension. But a mysterious force returns them to Earth and drops them right into the middle of a top-secret experiment involving a young girl's mind powers. They soon find that the experiment has gone wrong and unleashed something deadly...and unless they can find a way to stop it, they and the experiment's team members will all soon be dead!