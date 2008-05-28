The Strangers

After returning from a wedding reception, a couple staying in an isolated vacation house receive a knock on the door in the mid-hours of the night. What ensues is a violent invasion by three strangers, their faces hidden behind masks. The couple find themselves in a violent struggle, in which they go beyond what either of them thought capable in order to survive.
|Liv Tyler
|Kristen McKay
|Scott Speedman
|James Hoyt
|Alex Fisher
|Mormon Boy #1
|Peter Clayton-Luce
|Mormon Boy #2
|Gemma Ward
|Dollface
|Kip Weeks
|Man in the Mask
