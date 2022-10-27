Not Available

The Strawberry Blonde

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Biff Grimes is desperately in love with Virginia, but his best friend Hugo marries her and manipulates Biff into becoming involved in his somewhat nefarious businesses. Hugo appears to have stolen Biff's dreams, and Biff has to deal with the realisation that having what he wants and wanting what another has can be very different things.

Cast

James CagneyT. L. "Biff" Grimes
Olivia de HavillandAmy Lind
Rita HayworthVirginia Brush
Jack CarsonHugo Barnstead
Alan HaleOld Man Grimes
George TobiasNicholas Pappalas

