The Strawberry Blonde

Biff Grimes is desperately in love with Virginia, but his best friend Hugo marries her and manipulates Biff into becoming involved in his somewhat nefarious businesses. Hugo appears to have stolen Biff's dreams, and Biff has to deal with the realisation that having what he wants and wanting what another has can be very different things.
|James Cagney
|T. L. "Biff" Grimes
|Olivia de Havilland
|Amy Lind
|Rita Hayworth
|Virginia Brush
|Jack Carson
|Hugo Barnstead
|Alan Hale
|Old Man Grimes
|George Tobias
|Nicholas Pappalas
