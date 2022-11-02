Not Available

The Stripper

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

An aging former movie starlet (Joanne Woodward) whose Hollywood career went nowhere, now reduced to dancing with a third-rate touring show, finds herself stranded in a small town where she's courted by an infatuated and naive local teenager (Richard Beymer). Director Franklin J. Schaffner's 1963 drama was adapted from William Inge's play "A Loss Of Roses".

Cast

Joanne WoodwardLila Green
Richard BeymerKenny Baird
Claire TrevorHelen Baird
Carol LynleyMiriam Caswell
Gypsy Rose LeeMadame Olga
Robert WebberRicky Powers

View Full Cast >

Images