The Stripper

An aging former movie starlet (Joanne Woodward) whose Hollywood career went nowhere, now reduced to dancing with a third-rate touring show, finds herself stranded in a small town where she's courted by an infatuated and naive local teenager (Richard Beymer). Director Franklin J. Schaffner's 1963 drama was adapted from William Inge's play "A Loss Of Roses".
|Joanne Woodward
|Lila Green
|Richard Beymer
|Kenny Baird
|Claire Trevor
|Helen Baird
|Carol Lynley
|Miriam Caswell
|Gypsy Rose Lee
|Madame Olga
|Robert Webber
|Ricky Powers
View Full Cast >