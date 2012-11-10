2012

The Stroller Strategy

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2012

Studio

Not Available

When Thomas Platz is suddenly made the guardian of a baby - then pretends to be its real father in order to win back Marie, the girlfriend who dumped him a year before. Stuck between staying a man-child forever, and proving he is ready to take the next steps of marriage and family with the love of his life, Thomas goes on an unexpectedly hilarious adventure getting the girl of his dreams to believe he has changed.

Cast

Charlotte Le BonMarie Deville
Jérôme CommandeurPaul Bordinot
Camélia JordanaMélanie
Julie FerrierValérie
François BerléandJean-Luc Hamory
François RollinFranck Del Rio

