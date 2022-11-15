Not Available

A new JPL-produced documentary, The Stuff of Dreams, describes the challenges mission managers and JPL faced in developing and launching the twin Voyager spacecraft and operating them during the encounters with Jupiter and Saturn. Through first-hand accounts of those who were there, the film shows how the mission and JPL survived times of uncertainty and debate about the future of the U.S. space program and managed to fly the smartest robots of that age on the most ambitious planetary tour ever designed.