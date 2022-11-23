Not Available

et in control with The Sub, the latest Hot House leather blockbuster from Executive Producer Steven Scarborough and Director Christian Owen. Join 10 muscle-bound studs as they go deep into the leather mindset of The Sub and his Dom with 5 scenes of non-stop sucking and fucking to each Dom's complete and utter satisfaction. Starring Alexander Garrett, Angel Rock, Angelo, J.R. Bronson, Jimmy Durano, Logan Vaughn, Phillip Aubrey, Rick Van Sant, Rod Daily, and Trenton Ducati, The Sub will cause you to lose control of yourself in some of the hottest action we've ever filmed. Beg. Sit. Crawl. Down. Open. Suck. Good boy