The Substitute Husband

Irmeli wants a certain job as a secretary but finds out that she would have to be married in order to get the vacancy. She lies that she has recently married and then gets a stranger from a nearby restaurant to pose as her husband. Complications arise when they have to continue their charade.
|Tauno Palo
|Reino Lahtinen
|Uuno Laakso
|Heikki Markkula
|Regina Linnanheimo
|Virma Suokuma
|Siiri Angerkoski
|Angry Woman outside phone booth
|Vilho Auvinen
|Restaurant doorman
|Sasu Haapanen
|Hotel doorman
