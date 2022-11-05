Not Available

The Substitute Husband

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Irmeli wants a certain job as a secretary but finds out that she would have to be married in order to get the vacancy. She lies that she has recently married and then gets a stranger from a nearby restaurant to pose as her husband. Complications arise when they have to continue their charade.

Cast

Tauno PaloReino Lahtinen
Uuno LaaksoHeikki Markkula
Regina LinnanheimoVirma Suokuma
Siiri AngerkoskiAngry Woman outside phone booth
Vilho AuvinenRestaurant doorman
Sasu HaapanenHotel doorman

