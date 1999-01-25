1999

The Suburbans

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 25th, 1999

Studio

Suburbans LLC

An 80's one-hit wonder band named The Suburbans reform for a special performance at one of the ex-member's wedding. At the wedding, a young record company talent scout happens to be in the audience and decides to give the now 40-ish performers a comeback push. The film attempts to take a satirical look at the music business of the 90's and compare it to the simpler 80's scene.

Cast

Will FerrellGil
Ben StillerJay Rose
Jennifer Love HewittCate
Bridgette WilsonLara
Antonio FargasMagee
Craig BierkoMitch

View Full Cast >

Images