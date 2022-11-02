The Sugar Daddies

Not Available

During the day, Hu Tien lives as a respectable office employee, but when night falls, he unashamedly plunges headlong into an exciting world of lust and sex as a high-class Hong Kong pimp! Thanks to his uncanny knack for setting up prostitutes with "sugar daddies," Hu Tien starts living the high life. Things take an even more dramatic turn when the drop-dead gorgeous Irene (Betty Pei Ti from The Delinquent and Intimate Confessions of a Chinese Courtesan) enters the fray. Thanks to Hu Tien's involvement, this rough and tumble new vixen soon finds herself being the center of attention among all the wealthy sugar daddies. But is his relationship with Irene merely business or is there more to it?