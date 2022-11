Not Available

The character of the end 80-s, fascinated by music, socially and nationally mixed up in a Kazakh neighborhood. Among them is a Kazakh teenager who unexpectedly falls in love with a girl of Russian-Polish roots. The age and national differences become an almost insurmountable obstacle for the main character, manifested through his friend who is a rival as well as a friend, a Russian guy - the leader of the courtyard band.