The Summer of Flying Fish

Manena is the headstrong adolescent daughter of Pancho, a rich Chilean landowner who devotes his vacation to one thing : the invasion of his artificial lagoon by carps. While he employs increasingly radical methods, Manena has her first romantic experiences and hearbreak - and discovers a silent world in the shadow of her own : that of the Mapuche Indians who demand access to the land and clash with her father.
|María Izquierdo
|Teresa
|Bastián Bodenhöfer
|Carlos / L'oncle
|Paola Lattus
|Gregory Cohen
|Francisco
