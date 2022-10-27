The Sun King

While changing the pipes in the tanningbeds at Golden Sun, Tommy meets the owner. A middleaged former Miss Fyn called Susse. Slowly an unusual love affair begins. Tommy's two friends Ole & Flemming give him tips on how to give Golden Sun some masculine appeal. Susse just happens to have a sleazy lawyer that does not appreciate the new look.
|Birthe Neumann
|Susse
|Thomas Bo Larsen
|Flemming Kok
|Niels Olsen
|Ole Finland
|Lotte Andersen
|Grethe
|Kirsten Lehfeldt
|Tommy's Mor
|Jens Okking
|Tommy's Far
