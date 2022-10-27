Not Available

The Sun King

  • Comedy
  • Drama

While changing the pipes in the tanningbeds at Golden Sun, Tommy meets the owner. A middleaged former Miss Fyn called Susse. Slowly an unusual love affair begins. Tommy's two friends Ole & Flemming give him tips on how to give Golden Sun some masculine appeal. Susse just happens to have a sleazy lawyer that does not appreciate the new look.

Cast

Birthe NeumannSusse
Thomas Bo LarsenFlemming Kok
Niels OlsenOle Finland
Lotte AndersenGrethe
Kirsten LehfeldtTommy's Mor
Jens OkkingTommy's Far

