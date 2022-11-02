The Sun Shines Bright

John Ford weaves three "Judge Priest" stories together to form a good- natured exploration of honour and small-town politics in the South around the turn of the century. Judge William Priest is involved variously in revealing the real identity of Lucy Lake, reliving his Civil War memories, preventing the lynching of a youth and contesting the elections with Yankee Horace K. Maydew.
|Charles Winninger
|Judge William Pittman Priest
|Arleen Whelan
|Lucy Lee Lake
|John Russell
|Ashby Corwin
|Stepin Fetchit
|Jeff Poindexter
|Russell Simpson
|Dr. Lewt Lake
|Ludwig Stössel
|Herman Felsburg (as Ludwig Stossel)
