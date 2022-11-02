1953

The Sun Shines Bright

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 1953

Studio

Argosy Pictures

John Ford weaves three "Judge Priest" stories together to form a good- natured exploration of honour and small-town politics in the South around the turn of the century. Judge William Priest is involved variously in revealing the real identity of Lucy Lake, reliving his Civil War memories, preventing the lynching of a youth and contesting the elections with Yankee Horace K. Maydew.

Cast

Charles WinningerJudge William Pittman Priest
Arleen WhelanLucy Lee Lake
John RussellAshby Corwin
Stepin FetchitJeff Poindexter
Russell SimpsonDr. Lewt Lake
Ludwig StösselHerman Felsburg (as Ludwig Stossel)

