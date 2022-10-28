1960

The Sundowners

  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 1960

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

In the Australian Outback, the Carmody family--Paddy, Ida and their teenage son Sean--are sheep drovers, always on the move. Ida and Sean want to settle down and buy a farm. Paddy wants to keep moving. A sheep-shearing contest, the birth of a child, drinking, gambling and a race horse will all have a part in the final decision.

Cast

Robert MitchumPaddy Carmody
Peter UstinovRupert Venneker
Michael Anderson Jr.Sean Carmody
Glynis JohnsMrs. Gert Firth
Dina MerrillJean Halstead
Chips RaffertyQuinlan

