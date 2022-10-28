The Sundowners

In the Australian Outback, the Carmody family--Paddy, Ida and their teenage son Sean--are sheep drovers, always on the move. Ida and Sean want to settle down and buy a farm. Paddy wants to keep moving. A sheep-shearing contest, the birth of a child, drinking, gambling and a race horse will all have a part in the final decision.
|Robert Mitchum
|Paddy Carmody
|Peter Ustinov
|Rupert Venneker
|Michael Anderson Jr.
|Sean Carmody
|Glynis Johns
|Mrs. Gert Firth
|Dina Merrill
|Jean Halstead
|Chips Rafferty
|Quinlan
