2025

The Surfer

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Lorcan Finnegan

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 2nd, 2025

Studio

Tea Shop Productions

When a man returns to his beachside hometown in Australia, many years since building a life for himself in the U.S., he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a local gang of surfers who claim strict ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood. Wounded, he decides to remain at the beach, declaring war against those in control of the bay. But as the conflict escalates, the stakes spin wildly out of control, taking him to the edge of his sanity.

Cast

Nicolas CageThe Surfer
Julian McMahonScally
Justin RosniakCop
Alexander BertrandPitbull
Rahel RomahnConlon
Nicholas CassimThe Bum

Images