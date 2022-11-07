Not Available

The Surrogate Womb

Shin Han Films

girl to provide them with a "sibaji," a contract child, in return for a small tract of land. The girl agrees to it, and the nobleman visits her for sex sessions while his wife calls out encouragement and instructions to the couple from just outside the room they are in. However, tragedy comes from the growing love between the nobleman and his mother-for-hire, and all sorts of humiliations are visited upon the couple.

Kim Hyung-jaPil-nyeo
Bang HeeMs Yoon
Yun Yang-haShin Chi-ho
Han Eun-jingrandmother

