The Suspended Step of the Stork

Alexandre, a TV reporter, is working for a few days in a border town, where a lot of refugees from Albania, Turkey and Kurdistan are packed in. Among them, he notices an old man and thinks he his an important greek politician who disappeared misteriously a few years ago. Back in Athens, he asks this politician's former wife to come and identify him. A slow and dry meditation about inhumanity of borders.
|Marcello Mastroianni
|Missing Politician
|Jeanne Moreau
|The Woman
|Ilias Logothetis
|Colonel
|Dora Hrisikou
|The Girl
|Dimitris Poulikakos
|Chief Photographer
|Gerasimos Skiadaressis
|Waiter
