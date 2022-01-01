1990

The Suspended Step of the Stork

  • Drama
  • Romance

December 31st, 1990

Eurimages

Alexandre, a TV reporter, is working for a few days in a border town, where a lot of refugees from Albania, Turkey and Kurdistan are packed in. Among them, he notices an old man and thinks he his an important greek politician who disappeared misteriously a few years ago. Back in Athens, he asks this politician's former wife to come and identify him. A slow and dry meditation about inhumanity of borders.

Cast

Marcello MastroianniMissing Politician
Jeanne MoreauThe Woman
Ilias LogothetisColonel
Dora HrisikouThe Girl
Dimitris PoulikakosChief Photographer
Gerasimos SkiadaressisWaiter

