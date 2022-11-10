The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale is a 2014 American computer-animated family/fantasy film produced by Crest Animation Productions, distributed by Stage 6 Films and directed by Richard Rich. Yuri Lowenthal, James Arrington, Doug Stone and Joseph Medrano reprise their roles as Prince Derek, The Chamberlain, Speed and Lord Rogers. It is the latest and fifth film in The Swan Princess series.
|James Arrington
|Chamberlain (voice)
|Laura Bailey
|Odette (voice)
|Joel Bishop
|Speed (singing voice)
|Jan Broberg
|Uberta (singing voice)
|Carly Fogelson
|Alise
|Yuri Lowenthal
|Derek (voice)
View Full Cast >