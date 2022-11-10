Not Available

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Crest Animation Productions

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale is a 2014 American computer-animated family/fantasy film produced by Crest Animation Productions, distributed by Stage 6 Films and directed by Richard Rich. Yuri Lowenthal, James Arrington, Doug Stone and Joseph Medrano reprise their roles as Prince Derek, The Chamberlain, Speed and Lord Rogers. It is the latest and fifth film in The Swan Princess series.

Cast

James ArringtonChamberlain (voice)
Laura BaileyOdette (voice)
Joel BishopSpeed (singing voice)
Jan BrobergUberta (singing voice)
Carly FogelsonAlise
Yuri LowenthalDerek (voice)

