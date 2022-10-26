Scientist Dr. Bradford Crane and army general Thalius Slater join forces to fight an almost invisible enemy threatening America; killer bees that have deadly venom and attack without reason. Disaster movie-master Irwin Allen's film contains spectacular special effects, including a train crash caused by the eponymous swarm.
|Katharine Ross
|Helena Anderson
|Richard Widmark
|Gen. Thaddeus Slater
|Richard Chamberlain
|Dr. Hubbard
|Olivia de Havilland
|Maureen
|Ben Johnson
|Felix
|Lee Grant
|Anne MacGregor
