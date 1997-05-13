1997

The Sweet Hereafter

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 13th, 1997

Studio

Alliance Communications

A small mountain community in Canada is devastated when a school bus accident leaves more than a dozen of its children dead. A big-city lawyer arrives to help the survivors' and victims' families prepare a class-action suit, but his efforts only seem to push the townspeople further apart. At the same time, one teenage survivor of the accident has to reckon with the loss of innocence brought about by a different kind of damage.

Cast

Ian HolmMitchell Stephens
Caerthan BanksZoe Stevens
Sarah PolleyNicole Burnell
Tom McCamusSam Burnel
Gabrielle RoseDolores Driscoll
Alberta WatsonRisa Walker

