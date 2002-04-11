The Sweetest Thing

When it comes to dating, Christina Walters has a golden rule: avoid searching for Mr. Right and focus on Mr. Right Now. That is until one night at a club when she unexpectedly meets Peter, only to see him suddenly disappear the next day. She and her best friend Courtney decide to break the rules and go on a road trip to find him, encountering wild and hilarious misadventures along the way.
|Christina Applegate
|Courtney Rockcliffe
|Thomas Jane
|Peter Donahue
|Selma Blair
|Jane Burns
|Jason Bateman
|Roger Donahue
|Parker Posey
|Judy Webb
|Frank Grillo
|Andy
