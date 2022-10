Not Available

The Swimming Gardens of Phantasia take you on the journey to the end of the world to a fantastic place. One time every year the rain transform the entire landscape into a world of water. The plants and trees set out to live with the flood water. These trees and plants that can live on and under the water, and there are beautiful water-birds as well as the unique pink river dolphins. Enjoy the journey to The Swimming Gardens of Phantasia, shot in full stereoscopic 3D.