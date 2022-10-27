Not Available

The Sword

  • Action
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Li Mak-Jan is a swordsman who has wandered for a number of years searching for the reclusive master swordsman Hua. After encountering two fellow swordsmen, Li comes across his old love, who tells him that not only has their town fallen on hard times (the temple is in ruins) but, worst of all, in the time he has been away she has moved on and married another man. Turns out, her husband is quite evil, of course, and just a little bit insanely jealous as well as very interested in swords, particularly those belonging to masters. The husband sends his henchman to kill Li, but Li escapes.

Cast

Tien FengHua Qian Shu
Eddy KoChen Tie Yi
Norman ChuLian Huen
Jade HsuHua Ying Zhi / Hua Ying Chih
JoJo Chan
Lau Siu-Ming

Images