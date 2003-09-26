The Tai Chi Master

2003

Martial arts star Wu Jing is The Master of Tai Chi! Long before he found fame on the big screen with blockbusters like Invisible Target and SPL, Wu Jing made his beginning steps into the entertainment industry with this period drama. Co-directed by renowned filmmaker and action choreographer Yuen Woo Ping, the 1997 drama The Master of Tai Chi is Wu Jing's first television drama, marking the start of this humble martial artist's star-making journey. Appropriately enough, The Master of Taichi is also the story of a journeyman, following the protagonist's transformation from willful kung fu novice to respected tai chi master.