The Taking of Tiger Mountain

Huaxia Film Distribution Company

Based on the real life story of an incident in 1946 during the Chinese Civil War, the film involves a communist reconnaissance team soldier Yang Zirong who disguised himself as a bandit to infiltrate a local gang of bandits, eventually helping the main communist force to destroy the bandits. Based on the novel "Tracks in the Snowy Forest" by Qu Bo.

Zhang HanyuYang Zirong
Tony Leung Ka-FaiHawk
Tong LiyaLittle Dove
Lin GengxinCapitaine 203
Nan YuMa Qinlian
Han GengJimmy

