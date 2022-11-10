The Tale of Despereaux

The tale of three unlikely heroes - a misfit mouse who prefers reading books to eating them, an unhappy rat who schemes to leave the darkness of the dungeon, and a bumbling servant girl with cauliflower ears - whose fates are intertwined with that of the castle's princess.
|Matthew Broderick
|Despereaux (voice)
|Dustin Hoffman
|Roscuro (voice)
|Emma Watson
|Princess Pea (voice)
|Tracey Ullman
|Miggery Sow (voice)
|Kevin Kline
|Chef Andre (voice)
|Sigourney Weaver
|The Narrator (voice)
