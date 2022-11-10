Not Available

The Tale of Despereaux

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Larger Than Life Productions

The tale of three unlikely heroes - a misfit mouse who prefers reading books to eating them, an unhappy rat who schemes to leave the darkness of the dungeon, and a bumbling servant girl with cauliflower ears - whose fates are intertwined with that of the castle's princess.

Cast

Matthew BroderickDespereaux (voice)
Dustin HoffmanRoscuro (voice)
Emma WatsonPrincess Pea (voice)
Tracey UllmanMiggery Sow (voice)
Kevin KlineChef Andre (voice)
Sigourney WeaverThe Narrator (voice)

Images

