1999

The Talented Mr. Ripley

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1999

Studio

Timnick Films

Tom Ripley is a charismatic sociopath who makes his way in mid-'50s New York as a rest room attendant and pianist. His skill however is in impersonating other people, forging handwriting and running second-rate scams. Unhappy with his own life, he kills and takes on the persona of somebody else.

Cast

Matt DamonTom Ripley
Gwyneth PaltrowMarge Sherwood
Jude LawDickie Greenleaf
Cate BlanchettMeredith Logue
Philip Seymour HoffmanFreddie Miles
Jack DavenportPeter Smith-Kingsley

Images

