The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tom Ripley is a charismatic sociopath who makes his way in mid-'50s New York as a rest room attendant and pianist. His skill however is in impersonating other people, forging handwriting and running second-rate scams. Unhappy with his own life, he kills and takes on the persona of somebody else.
|Matt Damon
|Tom Ripley
|Gwyneth Paltrow
|Marge Sherwood
|Jude Law
|Dickie Greenleaf
|Cate Blanchett
|Meredith Logue
|Philip Seymour Hoffman
|Freddie Miles
|Jack Davenport
|Peter Smith-Kingsley
